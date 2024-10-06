 UP: 17-Year-Old IIT-JEE Aspirant Jumps To Death From Lucknow High-Rise
According to preliminary information, the youth climbed up to the top floor of Commerce House, where he took coaching, using the stairs meant for emergency service, and jumped off from there. "The family members of the deceased have been contacted using the victim's cellphone found in a bag which he left behind," police said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Lucknow: A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant died after jumping off the eighth floor of a high-rise in Lucknow on Saturday, police said.

"At around 7.30 am, the security guard of Commerce House informed the Hazratganj police station that a youth has jumped off the building. The police immediately reached the spot and shifted the youth to the civil hospital where the doctors declared him dead," police said in a statement.

About The Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Aditya, a resident of Jankipuram area in Lucknow.

CCTV footage from the building is being scanned, the statement said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The family members of the deceased have been contacted using the victim's cellphone found in a bag which he left behind," the statement said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

