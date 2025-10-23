IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta Among Global Top 50 In QS International Trade Rankings 2026; Check Lists

QS International Trade Rankings 2026 | Image: Canva

QS International Trade Rankings 2026: India's top management schools have once again left their mark in the global arena in the QS International Trade Rankings 2026. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was ranked 32nd globally for its Master's in Global Management (MGM) program, while IIM Calcutta held the 64th rank.

IIMs, IIFT Among Top Global MBA and Management Institutions

Adding to the distinguished list, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) acquired the 71st rank in the world for its MGM program. IIM Bangalore also made an appearance, rating the 52nd position, further establishing India's rising status in global business education.

IIM Calcutta's Executive MBA in Global Top 10

In a notable highlight, IIM Calcutta's Executive MBA programme secured an 8th global position, ranking among the world's top 10. The University of Cambridge ranked at the top of the Executive MBA list, followed by London Business School and Columbia University.

The UK swept the top spots with INSEAD (France) ranking 4th, as US schools such as Georgia Institute of Technology and Cornell University ranked 5th and 6th, respectively.

Global Leaders in International Trade Education

The Arizona State University (US) Thunderbird School of Global Management topped the global rankings, with the National University of Singapore and Durham University (UK) coming in at positions two and three.

QS International Trade Rankings 2026: Top 10 Global Institutions for Master’s and MBA Programs

Rank 1: Arizona State University, US

Rank 2: National University of Singapore, Singapore

Rank 3: Durham University, UK

Rank 4: INSEAD, France

Rank 5: Cranfield University, UK

Rank 6: IMD, Switzerland

Rank 7: The University of Sydney, Australia

Rank 8: Universitat Ramon Llull, Spain

Rank 8: University of Cambridge, UK

Rank 10: Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Spain

QS International Trade Rankings 2026: Top 10 Executive MBA Colleges

Rank 1: University of Cambridge

Rank 2: London Business School

Rank 3: Columbia University, New York City

Rank 4: INSEAD France

Rank 5: Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

Rank 6: Cornell University

Rank 7: National University of Singapore

Rank 8: IIM Calcutta

Rank 9: University of Manchester

Rank 10: SKEMA Business School, France