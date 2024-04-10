University Of Sussex Introduces Scholarships For Indian Students

University of Sussex |

University of Sussex has started registration for the Sussex India Scholarship for students who will be offered postgraduate programmes. This scholarship is for Indian nationals who want to pursue master’s courses at Sussex starting from September 2024.

Scholarship Fund:

The scholarship fund amounts to £4,000.

Exceptional international Master’s and Bachelor’s applicants can also apply for the Chancellor's International Scholarship, worth £5,000.

Additionally, the John Kinghorn Scholarship in Engineering (2024) offers £10,000 to four deserving recipients.

Additional Support:

Indian students enrolling in eligible master’s programs within the School of Engineering and Informatics or the University of Sussex Business School can avail themselves of an additional £2,000 ‘Tuition Fee Award’.

Application Deadlines:

The deadline for the Chancellor's International Scholarship is 1st May 2024, and for the Sussex India Scholarship, it is 1st September 2024.

The university aims to attract and nurture talented students from India, supporting their academic and professional endeavours. Professor Robin Banerjee, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Global and Civic Engagement), expressed excitement about these scholarships and said, "At the University of Sussex, we are delighted to offer these substantial scholarships that will support talented Indian students and promote international collaboration and diversity within our academic community."

Interested applicants can find more information and apply at [https://www.sussex.ac.uk/study/fees-funding/masters-scholarships].