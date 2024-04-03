University of Strathclyde And British Council Offer £10,000 Engineering Scholarship |

In collaboration with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, the University of Strathclyde's Faculty of Engineering announces an scholarship opportunity for students from India, Malaysia, or Thailand. This initiative is part of the broader GREAT Scholarships program aimed at promoting higher education access in the UK.

Key Points:

Number of Scholarships: One scholarship is available for eligible candidates from India, Malaysia, or Thailand.

Value: The scholarship offers a substantial financial support of £10,000.

Deadline: Interested applicants must submit their applications by May 3, 2024.

Subject Eligibility: The scholarship covers various fields within the Faculty of Engineering including Biomedical, Chemical, Civil & Environmental, and Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Ocean & Marine Engineering among others.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold passports from India, Malaysia, or Thailand.

Candidates should have a minimum of a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree and possess an offer for a postgraduate course within the Faculty of Engineering for the September 2024 intake.

How to apply for this scholarship:

Visit the official website of University of Strathclyde - British Council GREAT Scholarships., strath.ac.uk.

Click to the "Study with Us" tab, followed by selecting the "Scholarships", and then click on "Great Scholarship - Engineering".

Then look for online application down below and click on it.

Enter the required personal details and submit.

Read Also New Policy Impacts Post-Graduation Work Permits For International Students In Canada

Important Notes:

The scholarship value of £10,000 is designated towards tuition fees for a one-year MSc course.

Only self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying applicants enrolling full-time are eligible to apply. Government-sponsored students are not eligible.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must already hold an offer to study one of the specified courses for the September 2024 intake.

Students are allowed only one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde.

