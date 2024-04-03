 University of Strathclyde And British Council Offer £10,000 Engineering Scholarship
The scholarship covers various fields within the Faculty of Engineering including Biomedical, Chemical, Civil & Environmental, and Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Ocean & Marine Engineering among others

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
In collaboration with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, the University of Strathclyde's Faculty of Engineering announces an scholarship opportunity for students from India, Malaysia, or Thailand. This initiative is part of the broader GREAT Scholarships program aimed at promoting higher education access in the UK.

Key Points:

Number of Scholarships: One scholarship is available for eligible candidates from India, Malaysia, or Thailand.

Value: The scholarship offers a substantial financial support of £10,000.

Deadline: Interested applicants must submit their applications by May 3, 2024.

Subject Eligibility: The scholarship covers various fields within the Faculty of Engineering including Biomedical, Chemical, Civil & Environmental, and Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Ocean & Marine Engineering among others.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must hold passports from India, Malaysia, or Thailand.

Candidates should have a minimum of a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree and possess an offer for a postgraduate course within the Faculty of Engineering for the September 2024 intake.

How to apply for this scholarship:

Visit the official website of University of Strathclyde - British Council GREAT Scholarships., strath.ac.uk.

Click to the "Study with Us" tab, followed by selecting the "Scholarships", and then click on "Great Scholarship - Engineering".

Then look for online application down below and click on it.

Enter the required personal details and submit.

