University Of Mumbai Extends Application Deadline For MMS, MCA Distance Learning Entrance Exams

Mumbai: The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of the University of Mumbai is extending the deadline for online applications for the entrance exams of its Master of Management Studies (MMS) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) programs.

Students can now submit their applications online until 31st July 2024, with the entrance exams scheduled to take place online on 11th August 2024. Applications can be submitted through the University's portal at mumidol.digitaluniversity.ac.

The MMS program offers 720 seats, while the MCA program offers 2000 seats. Since the academic year 2021-22, these programs have been approved by AICTE and UGC through the CDOE. MMS focuses on HR, Finance, and Marketing, equivalent to an MBA program, while MCA is a two-year specialised program in Computer Applications.

Key details for prospective applicants

Application Dates: Applications are open from 17th July 2024 and will close on 31st July 2024.

Entrance Exam Fee: Rs. 500/- per application.

Entrance Test Date: 11th August 2024.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the MU's official website

Step 2: Look for the application link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Now, fill in the required details in the application form

Step 5: Next step is to upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download the application form for future use.

For detailed information about eligibility criteria, fees, and other details regarding the entrance exams, visit the University of Mumbai's CDOE website at mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.