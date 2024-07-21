Study In South Korea: Explore Top 10 Universities For International Students

Unsplash

Many international students are drawn to South Korea for their undergraduate, graduate, and research courses. Approximately 400 universities are both public and private, and some of them boast cutting-edge research facilities in a number of recently developed and growing scientific sectors.

According to the QS Rankings 2025, the top universities in South Korea are:

Seoul National University (ranked 31st globally with a score of 82.3) - Seoul National University, the most esteemed national university in Korea, has set the path for the future as a top-tier university that proudly represents the Republic of Korea. SNU, which was established in 1946 as the first comprehensive university via the consolidation of 10 colleges and universities, is currently enjoying greater success than before, with 28,000 students enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programmes.

85 undergraduate academic programmes are offered by fifteen colleges; students can also select interdisciplinary or double major programmes. The graduate school provides 107 PhD programmes and 106 master's programmes in five different subject areas at the postgraduate level.



KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (ranked 53rd globally with a score of 75.7) - Founded in 1971, KAIST (formerly known as the Korea Advanced Institute of scientific and Technology) was the first research-focused scientific and engineering university in South Korea. Approximately 10,000 full-time students, divided into 6,000 postgraduate students and 4,000 undergraduate students, attend KAIST. The university's primary areas of concentration are science, engineering, and technology, but it has recently expanded and is now globally certified for business education as well.



Yonsei University (ranked 56th globally with a score of 72.9) - The leading university in the centre of Seoul is Yonsei University, which was founded in 1885 as the first Western school of education in Korea. Presently, Yonsei University enrols more than 38,000 students over four campuses and offers comprehensive undergraduate and graduate programmes, considerable research, and medical facilities. All of the main disciplines of academic research—medicine, biochemistry, human health, engineering, materials science, chemistry, neuroscience, and the humanities and social sciences—have seen substantial contributions from Yonsei University.



Korea University (ranked 67th globally with a score of 69) - The first institution in the country to be fully funded and run by Koreans was Korea institution. In 1905, the university was established. Eighteen colleges and divisions, as well as eighteen graduate schools, including the Graduate School of International Studies, which was recently established and offers interdisciplinary courses, the East Asiatic Research Centre, the Korean Cultural Research Centre, and the Humanities, are home to the university's student body.



Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) (ranked 98th globally with a score of 60.3) - Pohang institution of Science and Technology (POSTECH) is a private institution in South Korea specialising in science and engineering.

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) (ranked 123rd globally with a score of 55.5) - In Suwon, South Korea, Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) is regarded as one of the best private institutions.



Hanyang University (ranked 162nd globally with a score of 51.1) - The founding of Hanyang University dates back to 1939. Hanyang University has broadened its scope in order to achieve success in disciplines including performing arts, humanities, social sciences, and medicine.

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) (score of 38) - In 2009, UNIST opened. UNIST is now regarded as one of the top scientific and technology colleges in the world. UNIST aims to be in the top 10 by 2030 in research and technology field.

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) (ranked 280th globally with a score of 34) - Emerging Materials Science, Information & Communication Engineering, Robotics Engineering, Energy Systems Engineering, Brain Science, and New Biology are only a few of the six areas in which DGIST focus its research and teaching.

Kyung Hee University (score of 33.8) - Founded in 1949.

These universities offer a range of academic programs, research opportunities, and cultural experiences, making South Korea an attractive destination for international students seeking a high-quality education.