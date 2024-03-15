Union Ministry Of Minority Affairs Sanctions ₹25 Crore For Gurumukhi Script Centre At Delhi University's Khalsa College

Representative Image | IANS Image

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS): The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has sanctioned Rs 25 crore to establish a Centre for Gurumukhi script at Delhi University's Khalsa College under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram' (PMJVK).

The move aims to revive the Gurumukhi language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority communities.

The objective of the centre would be to facilitate collaboration between the university and the ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India, particularly in the field of Gurumukhi Studies, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The university will collaborate with subject matter experts and develop curriculum guidelines and course materials for all required courses including certificate courses, diploma courses, and PhD programmes in Gurumukhi Studies, tailored to meet the needs and interests of minority students, it added.

The university will also organise training programmes and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Gurumukhi Studies courses to enhance their pedagogical skills and subject knowledge.