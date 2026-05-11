Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan Launches 'Mama Coaching Classes' In MP's Vidisha For Free Exam Coaching To Underprivileged Students | file pic

Vidisha (MP): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched ‘Mama Coaching Classes’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha to provide free coaching and guidance for competitive examinations to economically disadvantaged yet talented students.

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Chouhan represents the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

“The primary objective of Mama Coaching Classes is to provide free guidance to economically disadvantaged but talented youth to better prepare for competitive examinations,” Chouhan said after inaugurating the coaching centre at the Osho Ashram campus in Indraprastha Colony here.

He emphasised that no talented youth’s dreams should remain unfulfilled due to lack of money or resources.

“If children from rural and ordinary families receive the right direction, good guidance, and opportunities, they can make a distinct mark in various fields across the country, including the administrative services,” he said.

Talking to students, Chouhan said the coaching centre was not just a place for learning, but a campaign to fulfil the dreams of young people.

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The Union minister, who is popularly called “Mama” in Madhya Pradesh, called the initiative an effort to repay society’s debt and provide a better future for the youth.

He said politics is not just a route to power, but can also be a powerful means of service and social change.

“Mama Coaching has started today in Vidisha, and we will also start it in Raisen and Bhairunda,” he said.

Appealing for cooperation from those associated with the programme, local people and team members, Chouhan said that everyone’s participation is necessary to run this coaching class efficiently.

Students coming from far-off places should get a homely environment, security and warmth so that they can study without any problem, he said.

Chouhan also said that this initiative will set a new example in the field of education and service. With this, children from the area will move ahead and achieve success, said the Union minister.

His wife Sadhana Singh and son Kartikeya Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.

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