Ministry Of Education To Organise Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp 2026 In Schools Across India During Summer Vacation

The Ministry of Education will organise the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp 2026 in schools across the country during the summer vacation, giving students a week-long chance to explore Indian languages in a more informal and engaging way.

Announcing the initiative through a social media post, the ministry said the camp will focus on helping children pick up basic communication skills in different Indian languages through interactive activities rather than classroom-style lessons.

The programme will include exercises around self-introduction, vocabulary building, everyday conversations and cultural appreciation. Schools have been asked to use the summer break to create a learning space where children can become more comfortable with India’s linguistic diversity.

A wider push for multilingual learning

The summer camp builds on the response received last year, when more than 5.13 crore students from across the country took part in Indian language summer camps.

The initiative was first launched in 2025 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Encouraged by the large participation, the ministry has now decided to take the programme to schools nationwide in 2026.

This year, the camp carries one important new feature, Indian Sign Language (ISL). Its inclusion is being seen as a step towards more inclusive classrooms and reflects the broader goals of the National Education Policy 2020, which places emphasis on equitable and multilingual education.

Seven-day activity plan

The ministry has outlined a day-wise structure for the week-long camp, with each day focusing on language learning through everyday experiences.

Day 1: Common greeting phrases, alphabet, numbers, signatures and basic introductions.

Day 2: Virtual city tours and real-life dialogue exercises to encourage simple conversations.

Day 3: Arts-based learning through music, dance and painting.

Day 4: Learning the names of local foods, ingredients, vegetables and fruits in different languages.

Day 5: Activities around respect for culture, listening skills and awareness of local heroes.

Day 6: Learning history and geography through the names of rivers, mountains and important places.

Day 7: Encouragement, reflection and closing activities.

Learning beyond textbooks

According to the officials, the main objective of the camp is to teach the language in an enjoyable manner, without stressing the rules of the grammar. The focus is on exposing children to the sounds, vocabulary, and expressions that can be found in various regions of the country.

Given that schools from all corners of India will participate in the program, the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp 2026 may become one of the largest language programs in Indian schools. It may also mark the first encounter of some students with languages other than those used by their families and in schools.