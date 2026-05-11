MP School Education Department Will Begin Online Choice Filling For 4,000 Teachers To Begin On May 12 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department will begin the online school selection or choice-filling process for 4,000 primary and secondary teachers on May 12, which will continue till May 18.

According to the department, candidates selected for secondary teacher posts in various subjects and primary teacher posts in sports, music, singing, instrumental music and dance will have to choose schools online through the official portal.

Applicants will be required to fill in all available schools within their preferred district in order of priority. Officials clarified that the choice-filling process will be considered complete only after the portal fee is deposited.

The department has advised candidates to regularly check the official portal for updates, instructions and important notices related to the process.

The recruitment process for these posts began in 2022. Eligibility examinations were conducted in 2023, followed by the selection examination in April 2025. The results were declared in September 2025 and a merit list of around 10,700 candidates was released.

However, the appointment process remained stalled for several months, leading to dissatisfaction among candidates.