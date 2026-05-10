Landlord Ends Life 3 Months After Death Of 19-Year-Old Tenant Pursuing MBBS In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man ended his life after allegedly being pressured by the suicide case of his tenant, officials said on Sunday in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, a 19-year-old MBBS student ended her life in Bhopal’s Kohefiza area 3 months ago. She was residing at the house of Vijay Rathore, due to which he was being called to questioning often.

However, it was reported that Vijay, the landlord, also ended his life on Saturday night.

After his death, his wife made serious allegations, claiming that the student’s family had been threatening to implicate her husband in a false case.

She also alleged that police repeatedly called him to the station and made him sit for hours for questioning.

According to her, this constant pressure pushed him into depression and led to his suicide.

She said her husband had often spoken about being harassed by the student’s family and the police.

19-year-old died by suicide in February

The MBBS student, a 19-year-old from Gandhi Medical College, had died by suicide in February while living in the rented house.

She was found dead in the bathroom, with an acid bottle nearby. Initially, no suicide note was found at the scene, but later forensic analysis of her phone recovered a note dated February 17.

In it, she wrote, “Sorry Mom and Dad, clearing NEET is easy, but studying MBBS is even harder.” Police said the note was sent to herself on WhatsApp shortly before her death.

After her death, her family and fellow students had suspected foul play and staged a protest at the police station, following which an SIT was formed.

However, during the investigation, a suicide note was later recovered from her mobile phone. In it, she mentioned academic pressure and the difficulty of MBBS studies.

Vijay Rathore’s family claims that despite this, they continued to face allegations and mental harassment from the student’s family, which caused severe stress.

Rathore’s wife has demanded action against the student’s family. She stated that her husband was innocent but was mentally tortured, leading him to take the extreme step.