24-Year-Old Newly Married Youth Hangs Self After Harassment By Wife In Bhopal, Leaves Video Before Taking Extreme Step

24-Year-Old Newly Married Youth Hangs Self After Harassment By Wife, Leaves Video Before Taking Extreme Step | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old newly married youth committed suicide by hanging himself in a hotel room allegedly after being mentally harassed by his wife.

The youth, identified as Vikas Hirve, uploaded a video on his social media account in which he accused his wife and her grandmother of harassment.

According to reports, Hirve, a resident of Basant Kunj under Shahpura police station, was married to Sneha Solanki seven months ago. His family informed that on Sunday, Hirve had a scuffle with his wife after which he left home. He later reached a hotel where he booked a room and hanged himself.

“My wife Sneha is responsible for my extreme step as she is harassing me mentally. She shifted her documents and all belongings to her parents’ home seven months back. She falsely accused me of torturing her. Solanki also made false complaints regarding my family members to me while in reality they were always kind to her. For the past one month, her behaviour changed after she was incited by her grandmother,” Hirve said in the video.

The victim's family members reached the hotel where they found him hanging. Shahpura police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Police officials said a case has been registered and further investigations were underway. Action will be taken after recording statements of the family members and analysing the video left by the victim.