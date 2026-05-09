E-Attendance Mandatory For Teachers On Census Duty; Register Their Duty Details On Education Portal 3.0 In Madhya Pradesh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers engaged in census and other non-academic duties during the summer vacation will now have to register their duty details on Education Portal 3.0 through e-attendance.

The order has been issued by the department of public instruction. Teachers had earlier appealed to the DPI to grant them earned leave as they were working during holidays.

The summer vacation for teachers is from May 1 to May 31. During this period, many teachers are assigned duties related to census work, board examinations, evaluation of answer sheets, training programmes, midday meal monitoring and other departmental activities.

Teachers working during the vacation period will be granted earned leave only on the basis of attendance recorded through the e-attendance system. School principals have also been directed to ensure that details of duties assigned to all teachers during the vacation are uploaded on the portal.

As per the rules, teachers receive 31 days of summer vacation. Additionally, if a teacher works for at least 10 days during the vacation period, they will become eligible for earned leave of up to 14 days. If the duty period is less than 10 days, no earned leave benefit will be provided.