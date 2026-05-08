Food Safety Officials Cracks Down On Bhopal Eateries Over Harmful Additives: Samples Collected From Juice, Lassi Corners

Food Safety Administration Cracks Down On Eateries Over Harmful Additives: Samples Collected From Juice And Lassi Corners Across Bhopal | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration (FDA), Bhopal district, conducted raids at various eateries, juice centres and lassi corners over the alleged use of artificial colouring agents, synthetic essences, thickeners and excessive quantities of saccharin.

All samples collected during the raids have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for examination.

Acting on directions issued by the District Collector and following cognisance taken by the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, FDA teams carried out surprise inspections at several well-known food outlets across the city.

During the inspections, samples of mango juice, lassi, refined flour (maida), gulab jamun and mathri were collected from New Famous Restaurant in Ashoka Garden.

Samples were also collected from Bombay Juice Corner in Barkhedi, Ghamandi Lassi in MP Nagar, Adarsh Juice Center in Indrapuri, Bombay Juice Center in Budhwara, Agra Samosa Corner in Rangmahal Square, Famous Juice Corner in Ibrahimpura, Shri Krishna Lassi Corner in Peer Gate and Gujarat Cold Drink and Juice Center in Ghoda Nakkas.

According to officials, the administration had received complaints alleging that several vendors were using harmful colouring agents, synthetic essences, thickeners and excessive quantities of saccharin in mango shakes and other beverages.Officials said such substances could pose serious health risks to consumers.