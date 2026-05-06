Bhopal Malikhedi Scrap Warehouse Gutted On Wednesday; Stubble Burning Suspected | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse in Malikhedi on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic in the surrounding residential area. The blaze spread rapidly, reducing the tin-shed structure to ashes in a short span. No casualties were reported.

According to initial reports, the fire erupted suddenly in the warehouse located close to several houses, prompting residents to rush out and attempt to extinguish flames.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officials were alerted immediately, and three fire tenders reached the spot. After sustained efforts, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby houses.

Although the structure was destroyed, timely intervention helped avert a major disaster in the densely populated locality. However, all scrap material stored inside the warehouse was completely gutted.

Eyewitnesses said agricultural fields near the site had recently witnessed stubble burning. BMC fire officials suspect sparks from such activity may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the origin of the fire and determine possible negligence.