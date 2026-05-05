Revenue Booster -- Planning A Party, Let Metro Host It; MPMRCL Launches ‘Celebration On Wheels’ Policy For Bhopal & Indore Metro

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The metro projects of Bhopal and Indore are struggling to attract an adequate number of passengers and are running at a huge loss. To garner additional revenue, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has introduced the Celebration on Wheels policy for both metro cities.

This initiative provides a unique destination for birthday parties, kitty parties, pre-wedding shoots, film shoots, commercial events and other similar celebrations.

Under this policy, applicants will be allowed to book a metro coach or a train for various events. The policy aims to promote Bhopal and Indore metro properties as attractive, accessible and revenue-generating venues. It also seeks to leverage metro infrastructure for non-fare revenue generation and to regulate activities in a structured, safe and transparent manner while ensuring operational continuity and passenger convenience.

These rates are subject to regular revision in the future. In case the celebration or shoot is planned at any paid or unpaid area of the station premises in addition to the coaches, 50% of the booking fee will be charged additionally. If the total number of individuals present during the event exceeds 50 people, then the normal ticket fare per extra individual will be charged based on the stations travelled. GST and other taxes will be payable by the applicant in addition to the booking fee.

Guidelines

The general guidelines state that applicants must obtain all necessary permissions from concerned authorities, including the police, fire department and municipal corporation, before conducting film and web series shootings. Applications must be submitted 15 working days in advance. MPMRCL reserves the right to halt any activity deemed to adversely impact the safety and security of metro operations, personnel and property.

The guidelines add that there should be no inconvenience to commuters due to loud music or improper gestures. During the event, the use of firecrackers, gunfire, arms, explosives, alcohol, narcotic substances, hazardous chemical materials and fuel remains prohibited. No animals will be permitted within metro premises. No activity shall portray the metro in a negative image, and content involving violence, terrorism, or religious and political sensitivities will not be allowed.