Bhopal Traffic Police’s 3 Enforcement Key Drives Lose Momentum, Violations Continue | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past one-and-a-half years, Bhopal traffic police launched three major enforcement drives aimed at improving traffic movement and reducing congestion. However, none of these initiatives could be sustained, with all of them eventually losing momentum, largely due to political interference and resistance on the ground.

Although traffic officials claim that regular action is being taken and the drives continue, violations are frequent on the ground in the absence of strict enforcement. Additional DCP (traffic) Basant Kumar Kaul said that while these drives were initiated as planned, enforcement action was still on.

Drive against hooters

One of the prominent drives targeted the illegal use of hooters in four-wheelers. Acting on complaints that even local political workers and minor leaders were misusing hooters without authority, traffic police initiated a crackdown. The drive saw action for a few days but was abruptly halted. As a result, the unauthorised use of hooters continued unchecked across the city.

Junked vehicles occupy road space

In another initiative, the traffic police, in coordination with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), launched a drive against abandoned and junked vehicles parked along roadsides. The effort briefly helped clear key routes and ease traffic flow as these vehicles were seized and dumped at a yard. However, the drive slowed down within days and was eventually discontinued. Such vehicles continue to occupy road space, especially in the old city areas, contributing to persistent traffic congestion.

e-rickshaws still plying on restricted routes

The third major move involved banning e-rickshaws on VIP routes. After initial awareness campaigns, enforcement action began. For about a week, traffic police ensured strict enforcement of the restriction. However, the decision faced strong opposition from e-rickshaw drivers, who protested with the backing of local leaders against the order. Despite the restrictions in effect, e-rickshaws are still seen operating on prohibited routes.