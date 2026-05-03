Census Duty Assignment May Impact Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has assigned nearly 2,200 employees to duties related to the upcoming Census 2027. However, concerns have emerged after several field-level staff and officers already engaged in sanitation work were also given census responsibilities. This overlap could disrupt the city’s ongoing cleanliness efforts.

BMC officials confirmed that zonal officers issued duty orders hastily, sending assignment messages without verifying the current roles or workloads of ground staff. As a result, many employees are facing confusion and operational pressure.

House listing and mapping work underway

The first phase of Census 2027 began on May 1, with enumerators conducting house listing across various areas. Their tasks include numbering houses and preparing sketch maps of localities. To support them, Quick Response Teams have been formed at the charge level to assist enumerators and supervisors when required. However, most members of these teams reportedly include Health Officers (HOs) and Assistant Health Officers (AHOs) from the BMC health department, who are already responsible for maintaining sanitation services in the city.

Cleanliness survey prep affected

The timing of these assignments is critical, as Bhopal is preparing for the Swachhata Survey 2025-26. Public feedback collection is underway, and inspection teams from Delhi are expected to begin field surveys from May 20. With sanitation staff diverted to census duties, officials fear that cleanliness operations and survey preparations may suffer setbacks during this period.

Zonal officers held responsible for oversight

Officials said zonal officers were provided with detailed lists of employees and were instructed to review their current postings before assigning census duties. However, this step was allegedly overlooked, leading to indiscriminate deployment.

Official statement

BMC Additional Commissioner Varun Awasthi denied allegations of indiscriminate deployment and said the corporation is balancing both census operations and cleanliness survey responsibilities with full efforts.