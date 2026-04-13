Bhopal News: A Disaster In Waiting: Bhopal’s Fire Safety Goes Up In Smoke – Untrained Hands, Staff | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire department is facing a severe crisis as the city witnesses a surge in fire incidents. The past 30 days have seen over 700 fire calls, averaging more than 20 incidents daily.

Out of approximately 400 fire brigade personnel, nearly 350 are reportedly working without proper training as they are mainly outsourced. This lack of preparedness has raised serious concerns about the department’s ability to respond effectively.

With temperatures rising, cases of electrical short circuits, garbage fires and blazes in densely populated areas have increased significantly, putting immense pressure on the already stretched department. Past incidents, including fires at major government buildings, have highlighted delays and inefficiencies where fires originating in a single room escalated into large-scale disasters.

With summer intensifying, the coming months could pose serious challenges unless urgent corrective measures are taken.

Severe staff and resource crunch

The department is currently operating far below its required capacity. Officials estimate that the city needs at least 600 additional personnel to meet its growing demands. At present, nearly 30 lakh residents depend on just 400 firefighters and 42 fire tenders, making emergency response increasingly difficult.

Vehicle shortage hampers response time

In addition to manpower issues, the department is grappling with a shortage of fire tenders. While the current fleet stands at 42 vehicles, there is a need for at least 10 more to ensure timely response across the city. Although authorities claim that procurement is underway, no new vehicles have been deployed so far.

Recruitment delays add to crisis

Repeated requests have been sent to the state government to address the manpower shortage, but recruitment remains stalled. Officials cite procedural delays at the government level as the primary reason. Meanwhile, the rising number of fire incidents continues to expose the city’s vulnerability to a potential major disaster.

Official response

BMC Fire Officer Saurabh Kumar Patel stated that the department is receiving calls not only from within the city but also from nearby rural areas. Patel confirmed that a proposal to increase staff strength has been submitted and that the process to procure additional fire tenders is ongoing.