Bhopal News: Drug Racket Busted; Three Held With Over 1.6 Kg Charas Worth ₹7 Lakh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch on Monday uncovered a drug syndicate and arrested three members, including a woman, with over 1.6 kg of hashish (charas) worth over Rs 7 lakh. The trio is being questioned further to unravel the larger network of the racket, police officials said.

DCP (crime) Akhil Patel said that, acting on a tip-off, police raided a location near Gayatri Temple in MP Nagar Zone-1 and arrested Manzoor Mohammad Khan alias Junaid (39) with 126.45g of charas, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler.

During interrogation, Khan revealed that he procured the contraband from Nausheen Khan (30), a resident of Shahjahanabad. Based on this information, the crime branch conducted a second raid at her residence in Ameer Ganj.

Police recovered 1.501kg of charas hidden inside a washing machine along with an electronic weighing scale and mobile phones. Nausheen and her husband, Javed Khan alias Chikna (40), were arrested on the spot.

Police officials said Nausheen was involved in retail distribution, while Javed sourced the drugs from external suppliers. All three suspects have prior criminal records, with Javed linked to multiple cases, including those under the NDPS Act, theft, robbery and illegal arms possession.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.