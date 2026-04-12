Bhopal News: BMC Issues Tenders For 14 New Parking Sites | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 11, 2026, issued tenders for 14 new locations for parking facilities across the city. The plan includes 12 surface parking lots and two designated as premium parking zones, with a significant focus on areas around metro stations.

The initiative, approved last month by the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) and later cleared by Municipal Council, aims to regulate parking in zones that have long suffered from chaotic vehicle placement and traffic bottlenecks. Tenders for the development and operation of these facilities have already been issued.

A key highlight of the plan is the integration of parking spaces near metro stations. The BMC Parking Cell had been working on this proposal for the past two months, recognising the growing need for organised parking in high-footfall transit areas. The move is expected to support last-mile connectivity and reduce roadside congestion.

The selected sites include areas beneath the viaduct at seven metro stations including Subhash Nagar Metro Station, Kendriya Vidyalaya Metro Station, DRM Office Metro Station and Alkapuri Metro Station.

Additional seven locations span MP Nagar Zone 2, Chirayu Hospital, Motia Talab stretch, Manisha Market to Shaitan Singh Square, and Board Office Square near DB Mall.