Bhopal News: Municipality Clerk Caught Taking A ₹25k Bribe By Lokayukta Police | Representational Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Wednesday trapped a clerk posted at Narsinghpur municipality for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 to release a bank guarantee.

Deputy Inspector General Manoj Singh said the complainant, Bhism Narayan Singh Rajput, a contractor, had taken a pebble block contract in 2025. He completed the work and sought the release of his performance guarantee amount of Rs 5 lakh from the municipality.

Clerk Sanjay Tiwari allegedly demanded a commission of 15.5% of the contract amount, totalling Rs 52,000. The bill amount had already been transferred to the contractor's account. Tiwari allegedly threatened that if the contractor did not pay the amount, he would not release the guarantee and would also prevent him from getting another contract in the municipality.

After the complaint was reported and verified, a trap team was formed under inspector Rahul Gajbhiye along with other personnel. Meanwhile, the clerk agreed to accept Rs 38,000. On Wednesday, as soon as the first instalment of Rs 25,000 was handed over, the team caught him red-handed.