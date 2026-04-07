Indore News: Lokayukta Traps Two Senior PWD Officials For Accepting ₹90k Bribe

MP News: Lokayukta Traps Two Senior Pwd Officials For Accepting ₹90k Bribe |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment (SPE), Indore unit, caught two senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), electrical and mechanical division, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 on Tuesday.

The operation targeted Balkumar Jain, assistant engineer (holding additional charge as executive engineer), and Dhirendra Kumar Nema, sub-engineer (holding additional charge as sub-divisional officer).

According to superintendent of police Lokayukta Rajesh Sahay, the action was initiated following a complaint by Raghavendra Singh Gurjar, a liaisoning manager at Sai Associates and resident of Gwalior.

Gurjar’s firm, Om Enterprise, had completed an electrical fitting project from Rau to Bampura worth Rs 20 lakh in September 2025. Despite the work being completed within a month, the firm’s payment of Rs 17 lakh (including GST) was allegedly being withheld by the officials. To release the funds, the accused demanded a commission. Jain demanded 4% of the bill amount (Rs 60,000), while Nema demanded 2% (Rs 30,000).

After verifying the complaint, a trap team led by inspector Ashutosh Mithas was formed and reached the PWD office on Tuesday.

As per the plan, the complainant handed over two envelopes, one containing Rs 30,000 and the other Rs 60,000, to Nema. Nema then walked into Jain’s office with both envelopes. At this moment, the Lokayukta team moved in and caught both officials in the act of accepting and distributing the bribe money.

The Lokayukta has registered a case against both officials under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.