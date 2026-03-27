MP News: Cop Caught Red-Handed Taking A ₹7k Bribe By Lokayukta Police In Khargone

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police on Friday caught a police assistant sub-inspector accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe in Khargone district, officials said.

Ravindra Kumar Guru, posted at Kasrawad police station about 40 km from the district headquarters, was held during a trap operation. Complainant Shyamlal Upadhyay approached the anti-corruption ombudsman, alleging that Guru demanded Rs 20,000 to settle a case and later reduced the amount to Rs 10,000, said Sachin Pateria of the Lokayukta’s Indore unit.

After verifying the complaint, the Lokayukta team laid a trap at Kasrawad bus stand and caught Guru red-handed while accepting Rs 7,000, Pateria said. Officials added that he had earlier accepted Rs 3,000 from the complainant.

Police registered a case against Guru under the Prevention of Corruption Act and initiated further action.

Lokayukta nabs DPM for demanding Rs 15K bribe

The Indore unit of Lokayukta Police caught a district programme manager of Jhabua Zila Panchayat while accepting a bribe on Thursday evening.

Complainant Manjusingh Parmar, a data entry operator from Rupakheda village in Ranapur, received a termination notice on March 10. When he approached District Programme Manager (DPM) Yash Pawar for reinstatement, Pawar demanded Rs 15,000 to restore his position.

Parmar then filed a complaint with Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay in Indore. After verification, a team led by acting DSP Anand Chauhan conducted a trap operation.

Officials caught Pawar red-handed while accepting the first instalment of the bribe. Police registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The team carried out the operation under the direction of Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh.