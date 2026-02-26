 MP News: Anganwadi Supervisor Caught Taking Bribe In Khandwa, Booked
In Khandwa, Lokayukta police caught Anganwadi supervisor Ajila Mohe taking a Rs 5,000 bribe in Khargone district and booked her under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In a separate 2021 case, a special court sentenced patwari Chintaram Patel to three years’ imprisonment and fined him Rs 25,000 for accepting a bribe.

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta Police’s Indore unit on Thursday caught a women supervisor of  the women and child development department red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Khargone district.

The action was taken following directions from Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh. The accused, Ajila Mohe (55), works as a contractual supervisor in the Savali sector under Khalwa project. 

She had allegedly demanded Rs 2.05 lakh from complainant Salita Palvi (27), an Anganwadi helper at Centre No 1 in Mojwadi village. Of the total amount, Rs 5,000 was sought for her appointment as helper and Rs 2 lakh for facilitating her posting as Anganwadi worker at Centre No 3.

Palvi had lodged a complaint with SP Rajesh Sahay at the Lokayukta office in Indore. After verification of the complaint, a team was constituted to catch the supervisor red-handed on Thursday.

The team caught Mohe while she was accepting Rs 5,000 from the complainant. A case has been registered against her under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Patwari sentenced to three years of imprisonment

A special court sentenced a patwari to three years of imprisonment in connection with a 2021 bribery case, in Khandwa on Thursday.

According to prosecution, Chintaram Patel, Patwari of Halka No 50 in Jamali Kala in Pandhana tehsil, had demanded Rs 10,000 from complainant Rakesh Maurya for processing land partition and mutation documents. Maurya approached the Lokayukta Police in Indore with a complaint.

After a verification found the allegations to be true, Lokayukta officials caught Patel red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 as part of the bribe on September 27, 2021.

On Thursday, the court convicted the accused under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. If the accused defaults on the payment of the fine, he would have to undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment.

