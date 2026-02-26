 Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against Two Bus Operators & RTO Clerk
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against Two Bus Operators & RTO Clerk

Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against Two Bus Operators & RTO Clerk

The Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR against two bus operators and an RTO clerk for allegedly evading ₹9 crore in road tax on 16 buses. The vehicles, registered across multiple districts, were shown as scrapped but reportedly operated commercially. A Dindori RTO clerk allegedly helped suppress records. Investigation is ongoing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against Two Bus Operators RTO Clerk | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against two bus operators and a clerk of the Road Transport Department for allegedly evading road tax amounting to Rs 9 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The action pertains to the non-payment of road tax for 16 buses, resulting in financial loss to the state exchequer. Further investigation is underway.

The two bus operators, Sanjay Keshwani and Sadhna Keshwani, own 16 buses, which were registered at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Dindori, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Mandla and Balaghat. Between 2006 and 2025, the two operators failed to pay due road tax, but managed to regularly procure the fitness certificate and other permission from the RTO. 

In 2006, the bus operators informed the RTO that their buses had been scrapped. However, the scrapping existed only on paper, and the buses allegedly continued to operate commercially. In 2017, the RTO initiated action against the operators.

FPJ Shorts
CBI Files Fresh Case Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Over ₹2,220 Crore Bank 'Fraud'
CBI Files Fresh Case Against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications Over ₹2,220 Crore Bank 'Fraud'
Brian Bennett Smashes Shivam Dube 26 Runs In His First Over As He Bowls No Ball Way Outside The Pitch
Brian Bennett Smashes Shivam Dube 26 Runs In His First Over As He Bowls No Ball Way Outside The Pitch
'Attacked OBC Vice Chancellor, Demands Violation Of SC Order': JNU Reacts After JNUSU Protests Turn Violent
'Attacked OBC Vice Chancellor, Demands Violation Of SC Order': JNU Reacts After JNUSU Protests Turn Violent
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Cathedral & John Connon, Jamnabai Narsee And Thakur Public Shine In Dramatic Knockouts
Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament: Cathedral & John Connon, Jamnabai Narsee And Thakur Public Shine In Dramatic Knockouts
Read Also
Bhopal News: Rickshaw Driver Blocks Road As Wife Attempts Suicide Following Police Misbehavior In...
article-image

A clerk posted in Dindori, Pushp Kumar Pradhan, allegedly helped the bus operators evade departmental action, as files related to the tax records went missing from the office. As a result, the department suffered a tax loss of Rs 9 crore. Following complaint, the EOW registered a case against the two bus operators and the clerk.

Follow us on