Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Registers FIR Against Two Bus Operators RTO Clerk

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against two bus operators and a clerk of the Road Transport Department for allegedly evading road tax amounting to Rs 9 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The action pertains to the non-payment of road tax for 16 buses, resulting in financial loss to the state exchequer. Further investigation is underway.

The two bus operators, Sanjay Keshwani and Sadhna Keshwani, own 16 buses, which were registered at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Dindori, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Mandla and Balaghat. Between 2006 and 2025, the two operators failed to pay due road tax, but managed to regularly procure the fitness certificate and other permission from the RTO.

In 2006, the bus operators informed the RTO that their buses had been scrapped. However, the scrapping existed only on paper, and the buses allegedly continued to operate commercially. In 2017, the RTO initiated action against the operators.

A clerk posted in Dindori, Pushp Kumar Pradhan, allegedly helped the bus operators evade departmental action, as files related to the tax records went missing from the office. As a result, the department suffered a tax loss of Rs 9 crore. Following complaint, the EOW registered a case against the two bus operators and the clerk.