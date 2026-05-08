Jalgaon: Academic Education Alone Not Enough, Personality Development Equally Important, Says Governor Jishnu Dev Varma | Sourced

Jalgaon: Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma has emphasised that academic curriculum alone is not sufficient to bring students into the mainstream and that equal importance must be given to personality development, skill enhancement, sports, culture, and extracurricular activities for the holistic growth of students.

The Governor made these remarks during a special consultative meeting held at Raj Bhavan on May 6 with the Vice-Chancellor of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Prof. V. L. Maheshwari. Also present at the meeting were the Governor’s Secretary, Dr Prashant Narnaware, Joint Secretary Shri Ramamurthy, and Director of the University’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Prof. Sameer Narkhede.

During the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Maheshwari presented a detailed overview of the university’s academic progress, developmental initiatives, research activities, and student achievements.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma directed the university administration to organise various cultural, sports, folk art, and skill-based activities alongside formal education to ensure the all-round development of students. He stressed that personality development plays a crucial role in preparing students to face modern-day challenges and become active contributors to society.

The Governor particularly appreciated the university’s initiatives related to tribal development, including the work being carried out through the Tribal Academy to bring tribal students into the educational mainstream. He also praised efforts aimed at preserving folk arts, promoting cultural heritage, and encouraging traditional skills among students and local communities.

Highlighting the need for inclusive development, the Governor instructed the university to conduct detailed studies not only on the educational needs of tribal communities but also on issues related to livelihood generation and local employment opportunities. He emphasised the importance of research, planning, and skill-development initiatives that can create sustainable employment based on locally available resources.

The Governor also commended the university’s innovative “Silage Project,” stating that such initiatives are important for achieving sustainable development in rural and tribal regions. In addition, he praised the university’s implementation of the New Education Policy, the functioning of the Indian Knowledge Systems Cell, research project funding initiatives, job fairs, and students’ achievements in sports.

During the discussion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Maheshwari also informed the Governor about the large number of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the university. He explained that the university has been forced to appoint contractual and daily-wage staff to manage academic and administrative work, resulting in additional financial burden on university funds and affecting developmental activities.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the Governor to facilitate the filling of vacant posts to strengthen the university’s functioning and ensure smoother implementation of educational and developmental schemes.