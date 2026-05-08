Nashik: TCS Case Accused Nida Khan Found Two Months Pregnant, Pregnancy Confirmed Through UPT Test | File Pic

Nashik: After the arrest of Nida Khan, who is accused of playing a key role in the alleged irregularities linked to the widely discussed TCS-related case in the city, a pregnancy test was conducted on her. According to available information, the Urine Pregnancy Test (UPT) confirmed that she is two months pregnant.



Nida Khan had been absconding for several days. During this period, she had claimed before the court that she was pregnant and had submitted medical certificates while making repeated attempts to secure anticipatory bail. However, the Nashik District Court rejected her bail pleas multiple times, observing that the matter was not merely a personal dispute but part of an “international syndicate.”



Meanwhile, information regarding her pregnancy had also surfaced earlier. Reports suggested that she had sought medical treatment from doctors in Mumbra. This had led to doubts over whether she was genuinely pregnant or using the claim as a basis to seek bail. Following the pregnancy test, it has now been confirmed that she is two months pregnant.