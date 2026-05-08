Nashik: Citylink Bus Drivers’ Strike Over Alleged Assault By Rickshaw Drivers Leaves Commuters Stranded | Sourced

Nashik: Commuters faced major inconvenience after Citylink bus drivers suddenly launched a “bus bandh protest” following an alleged assault on a bus driver by a group of rickshaw drivers near the Nashik Road bus station. Bus services resumed around 1 pm after police and Citylink officials assured strict action against the accused rickshaw drivers.



According to sources, the incident occurred while a Citylink bus was exiting the bus station. Rickshaw drivers allegedly threatened the bus driver and picked up an argument, which later escalated into a physical assault on driver Laxman Naykar. Following the incident, Citylink drivers stopped buses midway on roads and announced a strike.

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The protesting drivers maintained that bus operations would not resume until action was taken against the rickshaw drivers involved in the assault. As a result, huge crowds of passengers gathered around the Nashik Road bus station, causing severe inconvenience to daily commuters.



Later, after a joint meeting between Citylink administration and the police, assurances were given that appropriate action would be taken against the accused rickshaw drivers. Following this, the drivers withdrew the protest around 1 pm, bringing relief to stranded passengers in the Nashik Road area.