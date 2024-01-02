Union Minister Jitendra Singh Urges Accelerated Progress For AIIMS Jammu Project

Union Minister Jitendra Singh | File

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday reviewed the pace of work on All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jammu and asked the hospital administration and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to double their efforts to complete the prestigious project as early as possible.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office said the central government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi had sanctioned two AIIMS for Jammu and Kashmir with the hope to provide better health facilities to the people of the Union Territory.

Singh, who visited AYUSH block convention centre, OPD block, hospital block and emergency block for inspection of the construction and other works, stressed the need for carrying out the work round the clock in double shifts for the completion of the project.

He expressed satisfaction over the residential accommodation for the faculty, students and other residential projects being completed with all modern facilities and gadgets.

In the presentation, CPWD Chief Engineer Mukesh Meena said the total area for the AIIMS Jammu hospital complex is 226.84 acres out of which 96 acres accommodate the north parcel comprising hospital, medical college, convention centre, AYUSH block and night shelter.

The south parcel spread over an area of 130.84 acres has complexes like student activity centre, sports centre, residential hostels and guest house.

Project to be completed by January 2024

Stating that the target of project completion is January 2024, Meena said out of Rs 1,661 crore project, Rs 1,404 crore was to be spend on building infra-structure, Rs 48.72 crore on pre-construction activities, Rs 22 crore for non-medical furniture and Rs 185.32 crore on medical equipment and furniture.

He also briefed about the assistance required from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for completion of the project for the additional estimated funds of Rs 203 crore.

AIIMS Jammu Director Prof Shakti Gupta said as far as the manpower for the AIIMS Jammu is concerned, the institute has already started working on it and most of the faculties and administrative staff have already been recruited.

Additional 449 posts proposal

He said an additional proposal for the creation of 449 posts for AIIMS Jammu has already been forwarded to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The institute is working on the proposal for creation of non-faculty post on contractual basis and the AIIMS Jammu has 231 sanctioned post of senior nursing officer out of which 25 per cent are to be filled through direct recruitment while as 75 per cent on promotion and for direct recruitment 57 posts have already been filled, he said.

Gupta said the project for installing equipment and other medical technical requirements are also at the final stage of completion.

He expressed hope that the AIIMS Jammu will soon be dedicated to the nation.