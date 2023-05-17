 Union Minister inaugurates national workshop on ‘Empowering Persons with Disabilities in Education’
Union Minister emphasised the importance of providing self-respect, empowerment and dignity to persons with disabilities

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
National Workshop in Japabalpur | ANI

Union Minister Virendra Kumar inaugurated the National Workshop on “Capacity building of training institutes and HRD in disability field in the context of National Education Policy: 2020” in Jabalpur 

The workshop, organised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) was aimed to empower individuals with disabilities and implement the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Virendra Kumar emphasized the importance of providing self-respect, empowerment and dignity to persons with disabilities, echoing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the need for employment-oriented special education programs as a means to achieve RCI’s Vision Document 2030.

Over 300 delegates from 11 different states, including policymakers, special educators and rehabilitation professionals, attended the event.

