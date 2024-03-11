Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches Transformative Initiatives For Education And Skill Development |

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, launched various initiatives in school and teacher education, developed by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, on Saturday, at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi.

While speaking at the event, Pradhan declared the day to be a landmark day in taking a step ahead towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said that the launch of DIETS of Excellence, the National Professional Standard for Teachers, the National Mission for Mentoring, the 52 Primers of NCERT, the National Vidya Samiksha Kendra, and 200 TV channels will lead to the effective implementation of NEP 2020 at the grassroots, empower teachers and learners, and make quality education more inclusive, innovative, and equitable.

Reiterating the message that language is power and learning in the mother tongue is transformational, Pradhan said that the 52 primers in Indian languages have paved the way for the beginning of a new civilizational renaissance.

"These initiatives will create a seamless and futuristic learning landscape, promote learning in Indian languages, realise the vision of NEP 2020, and holistically transform school education," he added.

Sanjay Kumar, in his address, highlighted the recommendation of NEP2020 to take GER in the secondary level to 100 per cent by 2030 and how the Department is committed to fulfilling that.

He also informed about the new textbooks for Classes 3-12, some of which have already been developed and the remaining ones will also be brought out soon.

Kumar also emphasised the importance of the 52 primers that were developed following the suggestions of Pradhan.

As per the release from the Ministry of Education, the NEP 2020 has laid the framework for transforming the education system, and the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM) aims to provide valuable support and guidance to our dedicated teachers, ensuring their professional growth and empowering them to create a strong educational foundation for our students.

The mission will run through a dedicated digital platform. Teachers will have access to quality mentoring sessions from experienced professionals as mentors, catering to the diverse needs of learners with varying abilities, it added.