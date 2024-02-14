Union Education Minister Inaugurates National Conference For 'One Nation One Student ID Card' Implementation

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | File

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated the national conference to mark the creation of 25 crore ‘APAAR: One Nation One Student ID Card.’ The APAAR ID links the academic bank of credits (ABC) of a student, storing all his or her academic learnings, certificates, credentials, formal or informal credits earned from different sources to granular level of credits, including skilling credits or sports or social work, digitally verified by the agency awarding those credits.

“‘One Nation, One Student ID’ has been envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the conference will deliberate on creating a seamless educational landscape, facilitating academic mobility, and ensuring data security and privacy for students,” Pradhan said.

“APAAR IDs were introduced to address the need for a singular, unified identity to streamline interactions throughout a student’s academic journey,” said Pradhan.

Significance of APAAR IDs

According to Pradhan, this single platform will showcase academic records in a consolidated form and also assist students to monitor their academic journey, enabling personalised study plans and real-time performance analytics.

The minister also highlighted the importance of several important digital public infrastructure (DPIs) developed in the country in recent years.

“53 such DPIs have been developed in 16 countries, out of which 19 are in India. Through detailed discussions on APAAR’s impact, the gathering will explore strategies to further embed the credit system across educational institutions and enhance industry collaboration, emphasizing the critical link between academic credits, job profiles, and student employability,” said a senior education ministry official.

“The event will also outline next steps to broaden the credit system’s integration and create awareness among industry partners, highlighting APAAR ID’s significance in aligning education with labour market demands,” he added.