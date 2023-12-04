Union Education Minister Inaugurates 'Football For Schools' Programme In Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the 'Football for Schools' programme, marking the distribution of FIFA footballs, Mundali, in Odisha's Cuttack district.

The initiative aims to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of children.

The kickstart

Minister Pradhan distributed footballs to 329 schools during the launch, with plans to distribute a total of 11 lakh footballs to 1.55 lakh schools across the country.

The event took place in the presence of All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey at PM Shri Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Pradhan expressed his happiness about instilling a passion for football and sportsmanship amongst school students under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

About the initiative

FIFA, in collaboration with AIFF, is set to distribute footballs to schools in 742 districts across India, with 30,000 footballs earmarked for about 5,000 schools in Odisha.

Pradhan also highlighted the benefits of sports for a healthy body and emphasised the competitive spirit and playful mentality instilled in children through sports.

