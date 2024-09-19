 Union Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of National Centre Of Excellence For Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, & Extended Reality On Lines Of IITs & IIMs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUnion Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of National Centre Of Excellence For Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, & Extended Reality On Lines Of IITs & IIMs

Union Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of National Centre Of Excellence For Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, & Extended Reality On Lines Of IITs & IIMs

Aimed at positioning India as a content hub for providing state-of-the-art content thereby enhancing India's soft power globally and attracting foreign investments into the media and entertainment sector, the centre will be set up in Mumbai as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Threat Post

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) on lines of the IITs and IIMs to anchor the animation ecosystem in the country.

Aimed at positioning India as a content hub for providing state-of-the-art content thereby enhancing India's soft power globally and attracting foreign investments into the media and entertainment sector, the centre will be set up in Mumbai as a Section 8 Company under the Companies Act, 2013.

Read Also
Understanding The Impact Of Virtual Reality On The Future Of Gaming
article-image

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) representing the industry bodies will be partners with the government in setting up the proposed institute of immersive creators.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw On AVGC-XR

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET Result 2024 Delay Leaves Aspirants Furious, Floods Social Media With Demands For NTA To Reveal Dates
UGC NET Result 2024 Delay Leaves Aspirants Furious, Floods Social Media With Demands For NTA To Reveal Dates
'We Used To Work For 20 Hours': After 26-Year-Old EY CA's Death, Former Deloitte Employee Shares His Corporate Ordeal
'We Used To Work For 20 Hours': After 26-Year-Old EY CA's Death, Former Deloitte Employee Shares His Corporate Ordeal
'Mujhe Kyun Maar Rahe Ho': Rishabh Pant Involved In Heated Argument With Bangladesh Counterpart Litton Das In IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
'Mujhe Kyun Maar Rahe Ho': Rishabh Pant Involved In Heated Argument With Bangladesh Counterpart Litton Das In IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here
SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here

"AVGC-XR sector today plays an indispensable role in the entire realm of Media and Entertainment, including filmmaking, OTT platforms, gaming, advertisements, and several other areas, including health, education, and other social sectors, thereby encompassing the overall structure of the country's growth story," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a press conference.

"With rapidly evolving technology and increasing internet penetration all across the country, coupled with one of the cheapest data rates, the usage of AVGC-XR globally is poised to grow at an exponential pace. To keep up with this brisk pace, the National Centre of Excellence is being established to act as the pinnacle institution to anchor the AVGC-XR ecosystem in the country," he added.

Along with offering specialized training-cum-learning programs to equip both amateurs and professionals with the latest skill sets in cutting-edge AVGC-XR technologies, the NCoE will also foster research and development and will bring together experts from various fields like computer science, engineering, design, and art that can lead to major breakthroughs in the field of AVGC-XR.

Read Also
Kota: Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide, Was Allegedly Depressed
article-image

"The centre will also extensively focus on creation of India's IP for both domestic consumption and global outreach, overall leading to creation of content based on India's rich historical and cultural heritage. Further, the NCoE will function as an incubation centre by providing resources for nurturing startups and early-stage companies in the AVGC-XR field. It will serve not only as an academic accelerator but also a production or industry accelerator," Vaishnaw said.

"By positioning this NCoE as the driving force for the growth of AVGC-XR industry, it will serve as one of the biggest sources of employment for the youth from all parts of the country. This will give an enormous push to the creative arts and design sector and make India the hub for AVGC-XR activities furthering the goals of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UGC NET Result 2024 Delay Leaves Aspirants Furious, Floods Social Media With Demands For NTA To...

UGC NET Result 2024 Delay Leaves Aspirants Furious, Floods Social Media With Demands For NTA To...

SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here

SSC MTS 2024 Admit Cards OUT; Check Here

CTET 2024: Exam Cities Reduced, Dates Remain Unchanged, Check Revised Schedule

CTET 2024: Exam Cities Reduced, Dates Remain Unchanged, Check Revised Schedule

Union Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of National Centre Of Excellence For Animation, Visual Effects,...

Union Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of National Centre Of Excellence For Animation, Visual Effects,...

Bihar: Holiday Announced For 76 Patna Schools Until Sept 21 As Ganga Surges Past Danger Mark

Bihar: Holiday Announced For 76 Patna Schools Until Sept 21 As Ganga Surges Past Danger Mark