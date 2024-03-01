Uncertainty Looms Over NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date As Government Mulls Postponement

iStock

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master in Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) is currently slated for March 18th as per the existing schedule. However, recent developments have sparked uncertainty surrounding the exam date. An RTI (Right to Information) response received by the All India Student's Union (AISU) has revealed that the NEET MDS 2024 exam schedule is currently labeled as 'under process'.

The government is deliberating various representations submitted by students advocating for the postponement of NEET MDS 2024. AISU took to social media to share a snapshot of the RTI reply, expressing their stance on the matter. In a tweet dated February 8, 2024, AISU announced, "Today, we received a response stating that our representations are 'Under Process' in the Ministry #NEETMDS2024 #RescheduleNEETMDS2024ToJuly."

Calls to Postpone NEET MDS 2024 to July Gain Traction

Amidst mounting pressure, aspiring MDS candidates and student organizations are clamoring for the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 to July. The issue has even reached the corridors of the Supreme Court, although the apex court declined to intervene directly, urging the Centre to make a decision.

As the SC's hearing looms, hopeful aspirants await official confirmation from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) regarding the exam schedule. Notably, NEET PG 2024 was already postponed to July, prompting MDS aspirants to advocate for a similar rescheduling.

Current Exam Date and Advisory

According to the official NEET MDS information handout, the exam is scheduled for March 18, with admit cards for successfully registered candidates set to release on March 13. The internship cut-off date for NEET MDS 2024 is March 31, 2024. Aspirants are urged to rely solely on official updates from the NBE regarding any potential postponement and to regularly check the official website for updates.