UN, WHO and Digital University Kerala partner for disaster preparedness

Kerala: In partnership with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), Digital University Kerala is organizing a two-week knowledge workshop on 'Integration of Digital Technologies in Disaster Preparedness'. The workshop, which will take place between May 16 and 27, is intended to address the lack of understanding and lack of requisite skills that hamper the widespread use of digital technologies in disaster relief.

In spite of the remarkable advances in digital technologies, referred to as the fourth Industrial Revolution, UNEP says that the massive potential of modern technologies remains underexploited when it comes to disaster risk reduction and disaster management.

Government officials, students, and anyone who is interested in using modern technologies for disaster management are invited to participate in the workshop. It also hoped to deepen the audience's understanding of the complexities of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, and prepare them for making informed decisions in this field.

In addition to learning aiding response and recovery, the conference will discuss robots and drones to the rescue, speech as an aid, emergency networking through trial and error, disaster management and related challenges, optimizing and simulating logistics operations under uncertainty, and logistics issues in humanitarian operations, according to the announcement.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:04 PM IST