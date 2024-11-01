 UKSSSC Uttarakhand Police Constable Police Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for 2000 Constable Posts
Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for these positions from 8th November to 29th November 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik Image

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a new recruitment notification for the role of Police Constable in the Uttarakhand Police Department. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,000 vacancies, with 1,600 positions available for Constables within district units and an additional 400 positions designated for Constables in the PAC/IRB units.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for these positions from 8th November to 29th November 2024. Applications can be submitted through the official UKSSSC recruitment portal at sssc.uk.gov.in.

article-image

Selection process

The selection process for these positions will include multiple stages to ensure the suitability of candidates. The recruitment stages will begin with a Written Examination, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Successful candidates will then proceed to Document Verification and finally, a Medical Examination.

Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official UKSSSC notification for detailed information on the eligibility criteria, qualifications, age limits, examination format, and other essential requirements for the role.

Important dates

UKSSSC Online Application Start Date - 8th November 2024

UKSSSC Online Application Last Date - 29th November 2024

UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - 15 June 2024

