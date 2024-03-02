UKPSC RO, ARO Result 2024 Declared at psc.uk.gov.in

IStock images

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the results for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) positions, along with the cutoff marks and final answer key.

Exam Date:

The preliminary examination for these positions was held on December 17, 2023.

Vacancy Details:

The examination aimed to fill 137 vacancies for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) positions.

How to Download UKPSC RO, ARO Result 2024:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their results:

Go to the UKPSC official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the “RO/ARO Result” link available on the homepage.

A new window will open displaying the results in PDF format. This PDF contains the list of roll numbers or names of candidates who have qualified for the RO/ARO positions.

View and verify the results. If necessary, download the PDF file.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Only candidates who have scored above the cutoff marks and cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to proceed to the main round of the selection process. The UKPSC will soon release admit cards for the RO, ARO Mains 2024 on its official portal. Additionally, the date for the main exam will be announced in due course.