 UK: Indian Student From Jalandhar Gurashman Singh Bhatia Found Dead From Canary Wharf, East London
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUK: Indian Student From Jalandhar Gurashman Singh Bhatia Found Dead From Canary Wharf, East London

UK: Indian Student From Jalandhar Gurashman Singh Bhatia Found Dead From Canary Wharf, East London

23-year-old Gurashman Singh Bhatia, missing since Dec 15, was discovered dead in East London; the family's desperate search ends in heartbreak and unanswered questions.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Indian Student Gurashman Singh Bhatia Found Dead from a lake at Canary Wharf, East London | Twitter

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a 23-year-old student from Jalandhar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in East London on Tuesday. The young man had been missing since December 15, prompting an agonizing search by his family. The tragic discovery of his lifeless body has left both the local and international community in shock.

What happened with Gurashman Singh Bhatia?

Gurashman Singh Bhatia, pursuing post-graduation in finance at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, was last seen celebrating his birthday with friends in Canary Wharf, East London. His family, unable to contact him following a joyous video call on December 15, grew increasingly worried. With no information about his whereabouts, they embarked on a journey to London in a desperate attempt to find him, as per the Hindustan Times reports.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to social media, amplifying the urgency of the situation. Through his official account, he appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the British high command to intervene and assist in the search for the missing student.

Devastating Discovery

The hopes of the family were shattered when Bhatia's body was retrieved from a lake in Canary Wharf, East London. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, adding to the grief of his loved ones.

Jaswinder Singh, a close family friend, disclosed that the family had left for London on Monday morning, only to receive the heartbreaking news of Bhatia's demise on Tuesday morning. 

Read Also
UK: Indian Student Gurashman Singh Bhatia Goes Missing From East London; BJP Leader Seeks...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA 1 2024 Application Form Released; Apply At upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA 1 2024 Application Form Released; Apply At upsc.gov.in

Telangana High Court Orders Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines In Government Junior Colleges

Telangana High Court Orders Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines In Government Junior Colleges

South Korean Students Sue Government Over Ending Exam 90 Seconds Early

South Korean Students Sue Government Over Ending Exam 90 Seconds Early

CBSE Revokes Affiliations From 25 Manipur Schools Over NOC Issues

CBSE Revokes Affiliations From 25 Manipur Schools Over NOC Issues

JJ Resident Docs Go On Mass Leave, Allege Harassment, Threat From Dermatology Head

JJ Resident Docs Go On Mass Leave, Allege Harassment, Threat From Dermatology Head