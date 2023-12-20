UK: Indian Student From Jalandhar Gurashman Singh Bhatia Found Dead From Canary Wharf, East London

Indian Student Gurashman Singh Bhatia Found Dead from a lake at Canary Wharf, East London | Twitter

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a 23-year-old student from Jalandhar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in East London on Tuesday. The young man had been missing since December 15, prompting an agonizing search by his family. The tragic discovery of his lifeless body has left both the local and international community in shock.

What happened with Gurashman Singh Bhatia?

Gurashman Singh Bhatia, pursuing post-graduation in finance at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, was last seen celebrating his birthday with friends in Canary Wharf, East London. His family, unable to contact him following a joyous video call on December 15, grew increasingly worried. With no information about his whereabouts, they embarked on a journey to London in a desperate attempt to find him, as per the Hindustan Times reports.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of G S Bhatia, a Loughborough University student who was missing since Dec 15th. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time. May Waheguru give strength to his parents mourning this profound loss 🙏🏻@ANI pic.twitter.com/RmI1BQdEGi — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 19, 2023

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to social media, amplifying the urgency of the situation. Through his official account, he appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the British high command to intervene and assist in the search for the missing student.

Devastating Discovery

The hopes of the family were shattered when Bhatia's body was retrieved from a lake in Canary Wharf, East London. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, adding to the grief of his loved ones.

Jaswinder Singh, a close family friend, disclosed that the family had left for London on Monday morning, only to receive the heartbreaking news of Bhatia's demise on Tuesday morning.