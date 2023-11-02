UIIC AO Result 2023 And Interview Schedule For Medical Recruitment Out On uiic.co.in

Representative Image

United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC) has declared UIIC AO Result 2023 on its official website at uiic.co.in.

Based on the candidate’s performance in the UIIC Written exam, 2173 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for appear for the Interview round. The UIIC has also released a complete interview schedule including the mode of interview, reporting time, date of interview and venue details.

Candidates who appeared in the UIIC Examination can now check their qualifying status and respective interview schedule through the UIIC Administrative Officer Result Result 2023

How to check results?

Step 1: Go to the official website of United India Insurance Company.

Step 2: Look for the 'Recruitment' or 'Career' section on the website.

Step 3: In the Recruitment section, select the UIIC AO (Medical) 2023 interview results.

Step 4: This will take you to the page with the list of selected candidates.

Step 5: Download the selected candidates' list page

Step 6: Open the downloaded file to check if the candidate's name is on it.

