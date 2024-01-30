UIIC Announces Exam Date For Administrative Officers–Scale I (Generalists) 2024

Representational pic

The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has disclosed the examination date for the Administrative Officers–Scale I (Generalists) for the year 2024. According to the official notification, the exam is set to take place on February 13, 2024. Applicants can expect the release of the admit card 10 days prior to the exam date, accessible on the official website uiic.co.in.

The examination will span a duration of 2 hours, featuring 200 questions with a total of 200 marks. The objective tests, except for the "English Language" section, will be available in both English and Hindi.

Candidates should note that for each incorrect answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted as a penalty. However, no penalty will be imposed for unanswered questions.

The recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 250 vacancies for Administrative Officers.

Follow These Steps to Download AO Exam Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. uiic.co.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the Recruitment tab.

Step 3: Click on "Recruitment of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) - Generalists - 2024."

Step 4: Please access the link to obtain the admit card for the AO positions.

Step 5: Key in your login details and submit to proceed further.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

The official notification emphasises that candidates should regularly check the Recruitment Page on the UIIC website for updates regarding the downloading of hall tickets and any other relevant information.