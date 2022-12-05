e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC to conduct national webinar on India's Arctic Policy on Dec 9

UGC to conduct national webinar on India's Arctic Policy on Dec 9

UGC has requested HEls to create awareness among Universities, Colleges about availability of courses, job and research opportunities in Arctic/Polar Studies.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
File Photo |
New Delhi: A national webinar on "India's Arctic policy: Scope and Opportunities" will be conducted on December 9 from 2 PM onwards, the University Grants Commission said on Monday.

UGC has requested all the Higher Education lnstitution (HEl;) t0 submit proposals for the development of MOOCs at UG/PG Ievel for the SWAYAM platform on the six pillars of lndia's Arctic Policy (lAP) and requested HEls to create awareness among Universities, Colleges about availability of courses, job and research opportunities in the area of Arctic/Polar Studies.

To take this initiative forward, the UGC is organising a National Webinar on "lndia's Arctic policy: Scope and Opportunities" on 9th December, 2022 from 2:00 PM onwards.

The eminent speaker would include Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Govt. of lndia, Shri Shailesh Nayak, Former Secretary, MoES, Govt. of lndia, and Dr. Lars Kullerud, President, UArctic.

