UGC set to translate higher education textbooks in tribal languages

Representational image |

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated in a press conference that University Grants Commission, also known as UGC, is planning to make textbooks for higher education available in tribal languages, along with other 12 languages.

While adding that the work of making National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) first year books available in tribal languages is moving ahead, Pradhan stated that two tribal universities have also opened up.

Pradhan further stated that the budget for Eklavya schools stand at Rs. 8,500 crore in 2022-23 compared to Rs 3,832 crore in 2014-15.

