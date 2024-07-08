UGC Releases List Of Fake Universities; Maharashtra, Delhi, Among Other States Included

UGC Releases List Of Fake Universities; Students Warned To Verify Credentials | Representative image

As students prepare for higher education after completing their 12th class exams, ensuring the legitimacy of the university or college they choose is crucial for their future. To caution students during this admission season, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of fake universities across India.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified several fake universities across different states in India. Among them, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and Karnataka each have one fake university. Kerala and West Bengal have two fake universities each. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with four identified fake universities. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh has two fake universities. However, Delhi stands out with the highest number, having a total of eight fake universities identified by the UGC. It is crucial for students and parents alike to verify the authenticity of any university or college before seeking admission to avoid falling prey to fraudulent institutions.

Here's the state-wise list of fake universities

Maharashtra

- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Delhi

- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)

- Commercial University Ltd.

- United Nations University

- Vocational University

- ADR-Centric Juridical University

- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Puducherry

- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Karnataka

- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala

- St. John’s University, Kishanattam

- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode

Uttar Pradesh

- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

- Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal

- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

The candidates can also check the list of fake universities released by the UGC by clicking here.

Students are advised to verify the authenticity of any university or college before applying for admission. The UGC's list serves as a critical resource to avoid fraudulent institutions that could jeopardize academic and professional futures. For more information and updates, students can visit the UGC's official website.