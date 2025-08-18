Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 To Be Announced Today At mscepune.in; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 | Official Website

Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Pariksha Parishad (MSP) will announce the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 Result today, August 18, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 at mscepune.in.

According to the data, a total number of 2,28,808 aspirants had applied for TAIT 2025, of which 2,11,308 were offered admission. Out of these, 15,756 B.Ed. and 1,342 D.L.Ed. students had applied online under the "Appear" category, making a total of 17,098 candidates.

Only 10,779 candidates (9,952 B.Ed. and 827 D.L.Ed.) have been confirmed to have appeared and their results will be announced today. As per the notification, results of the rest 6,319 candidates (5,804 B.Ed. and 515 D.L.Ed.) will be withheld as they failed to submit final mark sheets or valid certificates attesting to completion of their professional degrees.

The Council, referencing Government Corrigendum No. Miscellaneous-2022/P.No.106/TNT-1, dated May 2, 2021, reiterated that all candidates must submit their qualification documents within one month of passing their respective exams. Those who have not submitted their information via the link https://www.mscepune.in/dtedola/TAIT2025InfoAppear.aspx within the stipulated timeframe will be solely responsible for their withheld results. No requests will be entertained after the deadline.

The MAHA TAIT Result and Scorecard 2025 will include important information such as the name of the exam conducting body, the exam name, the candidate’s application number and roll number, section-wise marks, total marks obtained, percentile, and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities before counselling.

Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mscepune.in

Step 2: Click on the link Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 and take a printout for future reference.