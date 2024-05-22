UGC NET June 2024 Correction Window Open; Exam Scheduled On June 18: Here's How to Make Changes

UGC | File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the application correction window for the June 2024 session of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) as of May 21. Applicants who completed the UGC NET June 2024 application form can now modify their details through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The deadline for editing the application form is May 23, until 11:59 pm. To make adjustments, candidates need to log in using their registration number and password. The UGC NET June 2024 examination is scheduled for June 18.

How to edit:

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Correction in particulars of the Online Application Form for UGC NET June 2024” link.

Step 3: Log in with your registration number and password.

Step 4: Make necessary modifications in the application form and save the changes.

Step 5: Download the updated form for future reference.

Editable options:

Students have the liberty to edit their date of birth, category, father’s name, and mother’s name. However, changes to name, gender, photo, signature, mobile number, email address, permanent and correspondence address, and exam city are restricted.

The UGC NET serves as a qualifying examination for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), employment as assistant professors in Indian universities and colleges, and admission to PhD programs. Following the closure of the UGC NET June 2024 edit facility, the NTA will promptly issue the admit cards on the official website.

In the previous year, 9,45,918 number of candidates registered for the December 2023 exam, with 6,95,928 candidates appearing across 292 cities nationwide. The examinations were conducted between December 6 and December 14, and the results were announced on January 17.

In a recent announcement, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar disclosed that starting from the 2023-24 academic session, UGC NET scores will be applicable for PhD admissions. Results will be declared in percentile, along with the candidate's obtained marks, facilitating their use for PhD admission purposes.