 Student Suicides In India Rise By 34% In 4 Years, NCRB Data Shows
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent Suicides In India Rise By 34% In 4 Years, NCRB Data Shows

Student Suicides In India Rise By 34% In 4 Years, NCRB Data Shows

Over the last ten years, the number of student suicides increased from 8,423 in 2013 to 13,892 in 2023, a rise of around 65 per cent. This growth rate is higher than the overall increase in suicides during the same period. Total deaths by suicide in the country rose by 27 per cent over the decade, from 1.35 lakh in 2013 to 1.71 lakh in 2023.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Student Suicides In India Rise By 34% In 4 Years, NCRB Data Shows | File Pic (Representative Image)

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that student suicides in India rose by 34 per cent in 2023 compared to 2019.

Details

Over the last ten years, the number of student suicides increased from 8,423 in 2013 to 13,892 in 2023, a rise of around 65 per cent. This growth rate is higher than the overall increase in suicides during the same period. Total deaths by suicide in the country rose by 27 per cent over the decade, from 1.35 lakh in 2013 to 1.71 lakh in 2023. Compared to 2019, when 1.39 lakh suicides were reported, the figure in 2023 increased by 23 per cent.

Student suicides accounted for about 8.1 per cent of all suicides in 2023, up from 6.2 per cent a decade ago.

FPJ Shorts
Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event
Priyanka Chopra Grabs Eyeballs In ₹1.67 Lakh Glittering Midi Dress, Bvlgari Jewels At Mumbai Event
Russian President Vladimir Putin Likely To Visit India On December 5-6, Discussions May Take Place On SU-57 & Other Defence Deals: Reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin Likely To Visit India On December 5-6, Discussions May Take Place On SU-57 & Other Defence Deals: Reports
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Navaratri 2025: Women Passengers Play Garba At Dadar Railway Station, Viral Video Stuns Netizens
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr
Thieves Caught On Camera: UP Couple Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh In Bulandshahr

Breaking down suicides by profession, daily wage earners represented 27.5 per cent of the total, housewives 14 per cent, and self-employed persons 11.8 per cent in 2023.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Student Suicides In India Rise By 34% In 4 Years, NCRB Data Shows

Student Suicides In India Rise By 34% In 4 Years, NCRB Data Shows

Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate...

Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate...

Mumbai: Dharavi Students To Meet Robotic Elephant 'Ely' On Special School Visit

Mumbai: Dharavi Students To Meet Robotic Elephant 'Ely' On Special School Visit

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 15; Here's How To Apply

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 15; Here's How To Apply

Odisha Police Arrest 117 People, Including 114 Aspirants, In Massive Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam...

Odisha Police Arrest 117 People, Including 114 Aspirants, In Massive Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam...