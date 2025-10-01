Student Suicides In India Rise By 34% In 4 Years, NCRB Data Shows | File Pic (Representative Image)

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that student suicides in India rose by 34 per cent in 2023 compared to 2019.

Details

Over the last ten years, the number of student suicides increased from 8,423 in 2013 to 13,892 in 2023, a rise of around 65 per cent. This growth rate is higher than the overall increase in suicides during the same period. Total deaths by suicide in the country rose by 27 per cent over the decade, from 1.35 lakh in 2013 to 1.71 lakh in 2023. Compared to 2019, when 1.39 lakh suicides were reported, the figure in 2023 increased by 23 per cent.

Student suicides accounted for about 8.1 per cent of all suicides in 2023, up from 6.2 per cent a decade ago.

Breaking down suicides by profession, daily wage earners represented 27.5 per cent of the total, housewives 14 per cent, and self-employed persons 11.8 per cent in 2023.

