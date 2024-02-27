UGC NET December 2023: E-Certificates & JRF Award Letters Released

Unsplash

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) has announced the release of e-certificates and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letters for the December 2023 session. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has facilitated the certificate download process through its official websites, ugcnet.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

The NTA's initiative aligns with its plan to streamline accessibility by making certificates and documents available on the UMANG and Digilocker applications, enhancing convenience for candidates.

Massive participation: exam statistics

Conducted across 292 cities over 8 days and 15 shifts, the UGC NET December 2023 exam witnessed the participation of 6,95,928 candidates out of the total 9,45,872 registered applicants from December 6 to 14 and 19.

Successful JRF candidates, in addition to being eligible to pursue research in their post-graduation subject or a related field, can also qualify for assistant professor positions. The NTA emphasised that universities, institutions, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other national organisations can select JRF awardees for full-time research opportunities according to prescribed procedures.

Moreover, JRF-qualified individuals are eligible for UGC fellowships under various schemes, contingent upon securing placements in universities or IITs.

Validity and commencement: Important Dates

The validity of UGC NET e-certificates extends for three years from the date of issuance, while the fellowship commencement date for those already pursuing a PhD will be determined by the date of UGC NET Dec result declaration or their joining date, whichever is later.

To access their e-certificates and JRF award letters, candidates must input their UGC NET December 2023 application number, password, and security pin.