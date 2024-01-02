UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Awaited; Check Steps To Download

CAT 2023 Answer Key Soon | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC National Entrance Test (NET) in December. Candidates are currently waiting for the release of the exam's answer keys. Once available, candidates can download the answer keys from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The objection window will open soon after the answer key has been released. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

After the release of the tentative answer keys, individuals who took the UGC NET December 2023 exam can access the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Fee for challenging answer key:

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

Steps to download UGC NET December Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further uses.